Recruiting: WP's Coffey signs to play baseball for Talladega College

Conner Coffey

White Plains baseball standout Conner Coffey signs with Talladega College.

Conner Coffey has college baseball in his future. The White Plains senior catcher signed Thursday with Talladega College. 

Coffey was a second-team All-Calhoun County pick after the 2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was an honorable-mention selection in 2019.

As a senior, he batted .353 in 24 plate appearances with three RBIs. In his last full high school season, he batted .273 with two doubles and 14 RBIs as a junior.

As a senior, Coffey threw out 67 percent of base runners attempting to steal.

“Conner is a kid with a lot of talent behind the plate,” White Plains coach Wes Henderson said. “He is a capable hitter, but he shines defensively. 

“He has been in the program for several years. and we hate to see him go. It was always a relief to know we had a reliable backstop for the past couple of seasons. I’m so proud of how far he has come as a player and as a man. I know he will be great for Talladega College baseball.”

Coffey also saw time on the mound, finishing 2020 1-1 with a 3.5 ERA. 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

