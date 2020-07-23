Recruiting: WP's Coffey signs to play baseball for Talladega College

Conner Coffey has college baseball in his future. The White Plains senior catcher signed Thursday with Talladega College.
Coffey was a second-team All-Calhoun County pick after the 2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was an honorable-mention selection in 2019.
As a senior, he batted .353 in 24 plate appearances with three RBIs. In his last full high school season, he batted .273 with two doubles and 14 RBIs as a junior.
As a senior, Coffey threw out 67 percent of base runners attempting to steal.
“Conner is a kid with a lot of talent behind the plate,” White Plains coach Wes Henderson said. “He is a capable hitter, but he shines defensively.
“He has been in the program for several years. and we hate to see him go. It was always a relief to know we had a reliable backstop for the past couple of seasons. I’m so proud of how far he has come as a player and as a man. I know he will be great for Talladega College baseball.”
Coffey also saw time on the mound, finishing 2020 1-1 with a 3.5 ERA.