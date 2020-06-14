Recruiting: Piedmont's Smith to play baseball for Wallace State

Piedmont’s Sean Smith has picked his college sport, and it involves a bat.
The junior football-baseball standout announced via Twitter on Friday his commitment to play baseball for Wallace State-Hanceville.
Wallace State was Smith’s first offer, he said, though he had talks with Lawson State. He most looks forward to advancing as a hitter under Wallace State coach Randy Putman.
“I really just liked the school and the opportunities that come with going there,” Smith said. “I feel like I have a lot to learn from Coach Putman, and he has developed a lot of hitters throughout his time there.
“All in all, I think it was the best decision for my future.”
Smith is an Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team all-state player in football and baseball.
His football credits include all-state selection as a defensive lineman, but his most consequential moment came on the other side of the ball. Pulling double duty as a blocking tight end in the second half of last season’s 3A title game, he helped Piedmont defeat defensive strategy that allowed Mobile Christian to lead the Bulldogs 10-0 at halftime.
Piedmont rallied to win 26-24 In Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
As Piedmont’s starting first baseman, Smith has made a name for himself with his bat. In 15 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he batted .405 with a .483 on-base percentage, one home run, three doubles and 26 RBIs.
Piedmont finished 15-0 and won its first-ever Calhoun County title.
In 2019, the last full Alabama High School Athletic Association season, Smith batted .365 with six home runs and 38 RBIs. Piedmont finished as 3A state runner-up.