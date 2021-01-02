Recruiting: Jacksonville's Moses parts red tape for COVID-year scholarship money, commits to JSU

JACKSONVILLE — Jackson Moses found football scholarships hard to come by in the year of COVID-19. Like his last name suggests, he found a way.
The senior and first-team 4A-6A All-Calhoun County linebacker and key figure in Jacksonville’s recent breakthrough seasons announced his commitment to Jacksonville State University via social media Saturday.
He graduated from Jacksonville High School this month and will enroll at JSU as a sophomore, with 47 dual-enrollment credit hours. He found scholarship money the non-traditional route, but he found it.
“I got a full ride through the International House,” he said. “That’s where I’m staying at, so I have a full ride, and then I get to bring in a little more money each year through other academic scholarships. It actually worked out really well.”
Moses was a starter and key defender on some of Jacksonville’s greatest teams. The Golden Eagles went 30-8 over the past three seasons, with region championships in 2018 and 2019 and a 4A runner-up finish in 2019.
Jacksonville posted its first undefeated regular season in 2018 and made its deepest playoff run in 2019, advancing past the second round for the first time in school history.
The Golden Eagles went 7-4 and reached the second round in 2020, finishing second to eventual 4A champion Handley in region play. The season saw Moses miss four games, two on his individual quarantine and two that Jacksonville had to forfeit because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
That cut into Moses’ chances to build up film for college coaches and statistics. COVID-19 also forced cancelation of college team camps over the summer, severely limiting Moses’ chances to market himself.
Because of COVID-19, the NCAA granted current college seniors and extra season of eligibility, keeping scholarships occupied.
“I had some smaller schools looking at me, some NAIA schools Division II schools,” he said. “It really was hard, because of the COVID. The dead period got extended, so I didn’t get to go visit any of the other Division I schools I was talking to.
“I got to visit JSU and go look at them multiple times since before my sophomore year.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Moses played in seven games this past season, amassing 60 tackles with eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He’ll get to make up for lost time five minutes from home, at JSU.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “All my friends, family and teammates will get to see me play, so I’m super excited to stay home.”