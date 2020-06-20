Xfinity at Talladega: Haley gets the win, Chastain gets the cash

TALLADEGA — Justin Haley raced to his first Xfinity victory today as he outgunned Ross Chastain and Jeb Burton at the Unhinged 300.
Haley, 21, now has scored wins at the ARCA, Trucks and Cup Series level. He actually won a Cup race at Daytona last year, giving him a Cup win before one on the Xfinity Series.
Chastain was second and Burton was third at Talladega Superspeedway. Chastain came close for the second straight week — he was third last week. He had a nice consolation prize, however, as he won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash. That competition is based on the best finishes over two straight weeks.
