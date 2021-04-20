What graduation gift would Bret Holmes like most? A win at his home track

Bret Holmes is anxiously awaiting, in order:
(1) His first victory at his home track.
(2) The grade on his senior thesis, the last hurdle before his graduation from Auburn University.
Holmes, the soon-to-be-24-year-old from Munford and graduate from Anniston’s Donoho School, will start from the front row in Saturday’s General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race (noon CT, broadcast live on FS1). He’s there by virtue of owner’s points; traditional qualifying has been put on the shelf for the time being.
It will be his second ARCA start of the year in the No. 23 Golden Eagle Syrup/Southern States Bank Chevrolet, as he is expanding his horizons after five years in ARCA. Bret Holmes Racing, which enlists his friend Sam Mayer as occasional pilot, has made the move to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series while also running a limited ARCA series.
He’s doing double-duty next week in Kansas, as the defending winner of the ARCA race and also racing the truck.
Because of those appointments, he’ll miss a day ordinarily circled in red on someone’s calendar.
Holmes will not be able to walk across the stage and accept his Auburn diploma, noting his degree is in building sciences. That aforementioned thesis was a blueprint of sorts for an imaginary construction company, taking into account all elements, from payroll to parking. Tough enough to do in a normal year, even more challenging with a pandemic, remote learning and the burgeoning racing career.
Certainly a numerous professional or soon-to-be-pro athletes will also be graduating from Auburn in the Class of ’21. Few, if any, already own a professional championship.
Holmes is the reigning ARCA Menards Series champ, with a stretch of eight top-5 finishes in nine races last summer, including his inaugural victory. The BHR racing team was the model of consistency, with a top 10 finish in all 20 races, with 14 top 5s. He led 393 laps, the most on the circuit.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, ARCA had to cancel its annual black-tie awards banquet. No matter. Talladega Superspeedway threw a party in Holmes’ honor, an informal ceremony at Big Bill’s Garage in the speedway infield.
“That just cemented things, that Talladega isn’t just some place down the road from my house,” he said. “It showed they care about me and care about us and they want to help. I hope this relationship stays strong for years to come.”
His home speedway has not always treated Holmes as kindly on the track. He was ninth in his impressive 2016 debut despite a kaleidoscope of distractions whirling about him. He was twice caught up in wrecks that prematurely ended his day, but did finish third last go-‘round.
The ARCA celebration wasn’t his most recent visit to the track.
The speedway hosted a tornado relief effort April 2, enabling people to drive their personal cars on the track to raise funds for those devastated by the late-March storms.
His uncle, J.J. Holmes, recently restored a 1967 Camaro, so they decided to take it for a spin. In all fairness, of course, J.J. would be behind the wheel as they took their laps. But Bret was driving it to the track.
“We got almost there and it shut off, right there on Speedway Boulevard,” Bret said. “It was like it saw the speedway and got cold feet.”
After a few minutes, the Camaro cranked right up and they headed toward the entrance, making the $50 donation for the right to drive on a track where he had already raced 346 laps.
“It was a good cause,” Holmes said, adding with a laugh, “besides, we’re paying to race every time we go out there. This was a lot cheaper.”
Perhaps Saturday he’ll finally get full return on the investment.