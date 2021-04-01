Want to drive at 'Dega? Here's your chance as part of fan experience

TALLADEGA — NASCAR fans will be given the chance to drive their own vehicle around Talladega Superspeedway on Friday.
In addition, they can help the Red Cross come to the aid of disaster victims, such as last week's tornadoes that tore through the state.
According to a news release, the event at Talladega Superspeedway is set for 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Pre-registration is available at www.nascarfoundation.org/talladegagives, although fans can buy a chance to drive on the day of the event.
The cost is $50 a vehicle, which benefits the American Red Cross Alabama Disaster Relief through 'Dega Gives, a fund of The NASCAR Foundation. Drivers can go around the track for two laps.
“In a time like this it’s so important for all the members of the community to come together and support our neighbors,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said in the release. “We feel so much compassion for everyone who was affected by last week’s storms, including those near the superspeedway in Ohatchee.
“I’d like to challenge all race fans out there, as well as those who are thrill seekers, to come out this Friday and drive on the biggest and baddest racing venue on the planet. The hope is that the opportunity to drive on the high banks of the 2.66-mile layout will give incentive to get as many people as possible involved. Plus, Friday’s weather looks incredible.”
Vehicles must be street legal with a license plate, and drivers must have a valid driver's license. They'll drive behind a Talladega safety/pace truck. No vehicles are allowed on the top lane of the track, and no passing will be allowed. You'll have to stay in your vehicle at all times.
Drivers will enter the Talladega infield through the Turn 3 Tunnel and drive to the staging area. Traffic cones and signs will point the way. All participants must sign Talladega Superspeedway track and COVID-19 waivers. According to the release, there will be no public restrooms.