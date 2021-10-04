WALLACE MAKES HISTORY: 'Man, those boos are quiet,' Wallace says after historic victory

TALLADEGA — Bubba Wallace won, and he had to beat the rain, history, a pair of former Cup champions, and a horde of social media haters to do it.
Wallace won the YellaWood 500 on Monday, which marked his first NASCAR Cup Series win. It also was his first NASCAR win at any level since 2017, when he took a Truck race. It's the first time a Black driver has won a Cup race since Wendell Scott finished first in the Jacksonville 200 in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 1, 1963.
That was an especially important milestone.
"I think about the next generation that wants to be a part of this sport," Wallace said. "I think this gives them a little bit more motivation, a little bit more fuel in the tank. It’s important for that because we look at our demographic of our sport and we want it to change so desperately."
Rain shortened the race from a scheduled 188 laps to 117, and near the end, with radar showing that rain and lightning were coming, drivers frantically tried to get up front before the track was soaked and the race was called. As it happened, Wallace outgunned former Cup champions Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for the victory. Keselowski was second and Logano third.
And, it all happened at the same Talladega track in which the pulldown in his garage was found to have been fashioned into a noose. This came after Wallace said in a CNN interview that he didn't think the Confederate flag should be waved at NASCAR events.
Although an investigation showed the noose was there for months before Wallace was randomly assigned the garage, Wallace became a polarizing figure in the sport, even if he didn't really invite the hate that came his way.
"It's pretty fitting it comes at Talladega," Wallace said trackside after the win.
Wallace's win and the circumstances that led to it caused a minor storm by Wallace's detractors on social media. They decried the race as fixed.
"Everybody knew it was going to rain," Wallace said. "We knew we had to make a move to get out and the caution came at the right time."
NASCAR called the race as official at about 3:30 p.m. when it became apparent the rain wasn't going to allow the race to be finished. Talladega Superspeedway has no lights, and drying the 2.66-mile tri-oval takes about two hours with a fleet of Air Titans working on the pavement. Even under perfect circumstances, it was unlikely the race could be completed before daylight ran out, and with lightning striking near the track.
"I’m not going to be able to please everybody," Wallace said. "Doesn’t matter if I won by a thousand laps or won a rain-shortened race, not everybody is going to be happy with it. That’s OK because I know one person that is happy and that’s me because I’m a winner and they’re not."
He said the last part in an almost gleeful way.
This was a happy moment for him.
"I’m like, 'Finally, I’m a winner again.' It’s been four years, Michigan truck race," Wallace said. "I’m a winner. I’m a winner at the Cup level. Hell, yeah, that’s what I’m saying."
Wallace said he has tried not to hear the boos that have come out since the Confederate flag interview and the noose incident in Talladega. This weekend, he drew the most boos during driver introductions, and while he conceded this is something that happens to athletes, "I get booed for different reasons, and that’s the tough thing to swallow."
Oddly enough while he was on his team's pit box while waiting for a decision from NASCAR, some fans gathered behind the fence and shouted, "Let it rain, Bubba!"
"Standing out on the grid, waiting on the rain delay, hearing people shout your name: man, those boos are quiet," Wallace said. "You still heard one or two, but you heard a lot of people in your camp pulling for you and supporting you."