Virtual NASCAR racing catches on with Cup drivers, will include Talladega simulation

Talladega Superspeedway will remain empty April 26, but the grand old race track is set to be featured nationally that day.
Because of the COVD-19 pandemic, NASCAR has postponed all of its events through May 3, but to help fill the void, the racing organization struck gold this past weekend by televising a computer video event that pitted 35 Cup drivers against each other. Using the iRacing software and setup, the drivers were able to give fans some racing competition — even if it all took place in virtual reality.
Denny Hamlin edged out Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the last lap at a virtual reality Homestead-Miami Speedway, which was the track originally scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series event this past weekend. Fox Sports broadcast the race on FS1, with its regular announcing team of Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds. The show drew more than 900,000 viewers, according to figures provided by Sports Media Watch.
For perspective, when NASCAR ran the GEICO 500 on April 28, 2019, at Talladega Superspeedway, the broadcast drew 4.521 million viewers on the primary Fox network. Talladega's fall race, which was pushed to Monday because of weather, drew 1.536 million viewers.
NASCAR announced this week that it will host eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events each week, and all of them will be broadcast. That includes a GEICO 500 race April 26 from a virtual reality Talladega Superspeedway.
"Here we all are, just longing for some sports action, some competitive action that we can broadcast and show a fan and, boom, here it is in our lap," NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer said during a conference call with reporters Thursday. "It was a great race last week at Homestead. I mean, you want to talk about a perfect storm, Dale Jr. taking the lead and Denny Hamlin passing him literally in the last corner of the race was just incredibly awesome."
The iRacing Pro Invitational Series has been around for more than a decade. The competitors are serious and have developed into experts at their game.
For NASCAR Cup drivers, they needed a bit of help in getting up to speed. Bowyer said that Earnhardt and Hamlin had experience, and they finished in the top two. Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson didn't have much prep time and wound up 31st.
Bowyer said "seat time" makes all the difference.
“No different than what makes a good race car driver," he said. "You cannot beat experience, and it’s no different on iRacing.”
Sunday's race at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway is set for noon on Fox, and Bowyer expects even more drivers competing hard.
"All you’ve got to do is get on iRacing each and every evening, during the day, it doesn’t matter what time of day it is," Bowyer said. "You get on there, log on, and there will be people racing and practicing for this weekend."
As for the quality of the track and race simulation, Bowyer said he's heard nothing but good things.
"I had so many people call and tell me, A, first and foremost, I can’t tell you how many people are on Twitter saying, ‘Man, it took me a lap or two to figure out that that wasn’t real.’ That’s how realistic the production is, how realistic it is in the cars driving them," he said.
The amount of viewers might've been a bit of a surprise. The NASCAR schedule called for the Texas Motor Speedway race originally set for this weekend to be broadcast on FS1. That's changed to the main Fox network. Fox also announced it will pick up all of the races on the remaining eNASCAR schedule.
“If we got five new fans that were just sitting at home watching TV today that thought it was exciting and is willing to tune in next week or willing to tune into a NASCAR race or go to a NASCAR race because they got introduced to racing today by iRacing, it’s a success," Hamlin was quoted as saying in a news release after the first race.
"There’s no number that makes it a success. If you made positive gains in your audience, whether it be one person or 1,000, it’s a good thing."