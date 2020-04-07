Viewership for NASCAR virtual-reality races holds firm

NASCAR's attempt to give racing fans something to watch until drivers can return to the track is keeping steady.
Broadcasts of virtual-reality races with NASCAR drivers competing against each other using iRacing software has held firm in television viewership.
"Seeing the outpouring of support has been quite enjoyable," Steve Myers, the iRacing executive vice president, said by telephone Tuesday morning.
Because of the COVD-19 pandemic, NASCAR has postponed all of its events through May 3, but to help fill the void, NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports "have joined forces to create the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series," according to a news release.
The first effort was March 22 with Denny Hamlin beating out 34 other drivers at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. That drew 903,000 viewers to an FS1 broadcast, ranking 12th for the week, according to ShowBuzzDaily figures. Timmy Hill, an experienced iRacing professional, won March 9 at a virtual Texas Motor Speedway. That drew 1,339,000 viewers on a combined Fox/FS1 broadcast, ranking second for the week.
This past weekend, William Byron won at a virtual reality Bristol Motorspeedway, which ranked third with 1,179,000 viewers. While that ranking may look good, the broadcast finished behind NBC's replay of the 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show, which was second to WWE's Friday Night Smackdown.
So far, the broadcasts have been a mix of competition and humor.
"The first race was perfect," Myers said. "It was equal parts competition and entertainment. For the second race, we were too skewed toward serious competition. We want the element of entertainment, too. That's what makes it interesting and fun.
"Having those elements of entertainment bring out the character of the drivers and the announcers. Whether it's Clint Bowyer telling a joke or Larry McMurtry talking about eating an ice cream cone in the pits, that's great because it's supposed to be fun."
NASCAR announced this week that it will host eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series events each week, and all of them will be broadcast. That includes a race April 26 from a virtual reality Talladega Superspeedway.
"Here we all are, just longing for some sports action, some competitive action that we can broadcast and show a fan and, boom, here it is in our lap," NASCAR Cup driver Clint Bowyer said during a conference call with reporters. "It was a great race last week at Homestead. I mean, you want to talk about a perfect storm, Dale Jr. taking the lead and Denny Hamlin passing him literally in the last corner of the race was just incredibly awesome."
The iRacing Pro Invitational Series has been around for more than a decade.
If it takes a moment or two for viewers to realize that what they're seeing on television isn't real, that's the goal for Myers and his iRacing team.
"I was the first employee more than 20 years ago. … From the start, we've tried to produce authentic race simulations. That's what we take pride in," Myers said.
eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
Race Number 3 Results: Food City Showdown
April 5, 2020
Bristol Motor Speedway
Total Race Length: 150 laps
1. (24) William Byron Chevrolet, 150.
2. (38) John H. Nemechek Ford, 150.
3. (66) Timmy Hill Toyota, 150.
4. (11) Denny Hamlin Toyota, 150.
5. (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford, 150.
6. (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet, 150.
7. (77) Parker Kligerman Toyota, 150.
8. (31) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet, 150.
9. (51) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet, 150.
10. (34) Michael McDowell Ford, 150.
11. (14) Clint Bowyer Ford, 150.
12. (95) Christopher Bell Toyota, 150.
13. (19) Bobby Labonte Toyota, 150.
14. (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet, 150.
15. (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet, 150.
16. (6) Ross Chastain Ford, 150.
17. (22) Joey Logan Ford, 150.
18. (18) Kyle Busch Toyota, 150.
19. (1) Kurt Busch Chevrolet, 150.
20. (89) Landon Cassill Chevrolet, 150.
21. (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet, 150.
22. (8) Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet, 150.
23. (17) Chris Buescher Ford, 146.
24. (2) Brad Keselowski Ford, 141.
25. (13) Ty Dillon Chevrolet, 132.
26. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford, 126.
27. (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota, 72.
28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet, 72.
29. (42) Kyle Larson Chevrolet, 71.
30. (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet, 31.31. (20) Erik Jones Toyota, 14.
32. (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet, 9.
Average Lap: 28.023 seconds
Caution Flags: 12 for 66 laps
Lead Changes: 3