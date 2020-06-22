'Unequivocally': NASCAR president says people who left noose in Wallace garage stall will be banned

Federal officials are investigating an incident at Talladega Superspeedway in which NASCAR says a noose was found in Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps confirmed this afternoon that the FBI is on site and investigating. Phelps said in a teleconference with reporters that the noose was found late Sunday afternoon by a member of Bubba Wallace's race team, who informed NASCAR security.
Phelps said he called the Birmingham office of the FBI today at 7:30 a.m.
Asked if the people who left the noose would be kicked out of NASCAR, Phelps said, "Unequivocally."
"They will be banned for life," he said. "We won't tolerate it. They will not be here. No matter who they are, they won't be here."
Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, NASCAR allowed no more than 5,000 fans into the facility Sunday, and they were prohibited from the infield area. That's where the garage stalls are located. Phelps confirmed that only essential NASCAR-approved personnel are allowed there, and as for someone managing the slip through, he added, "security is tight."
The race was postponed by rain Sunday and is scheduled to be run this afternoon.
Phelps declined to discuss whether a security camera recorded anything.
"Not getting into specifics about cameras, what is on the cameras and how many. It's part of what the FBI is looking at," he said.
Wallace is the lone Black driver in the Cup Series, and his public statements about the Confederate flag are considered the tipping point in its removal. NASCAR announced the ban of the Confederate flag June 10.
Earlier this month at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Wallace drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme. For today's Talladega race, Wallace has returned to his typical sky blue, white and green paint scheme.
Phelps said he informed Wallace about the noose. The driver didn't see it.
"He has handled it with the grace that he has handled everything in the last few weeks," Phelps said.
At the track Monday morning, speedway workers were painting a new graphic on the turf by pit row in all white: #IStandWithBubba, which is a hashtag in support of Wallace. About 45 minutes before the start of the race, a group of drivers and crew members pushed Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the line.
Several racing teams released statements condemning the noose, including the owner of Wallace's team, Richard Petty, 82, who as a driver won more Cup races than anyone else.
"I'm enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team," the statement read. "There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed, and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR. I believe in my heart this is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward."
United States Attorney Jay E. Town released a statement Monday morning promising an investigation of the noose incident.
"The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law," the statement read. "Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society."
Late Sunday night, NASCAR announced the discovery of the noose.
“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” the organization said in a statement. “We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.
"We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”
Wallace released his own statement on Twitter on Sunday night:
“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”