 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck Series driver Chase Purdy plans Ole Miss paint scheme for Talladega race

Chase Purdy

Chase Purdy's crew help getting his truck prepared for the Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Former Ole Miss student Chase Purdy will drive a truck painted in the blue-and-red school colors of his alma mater Saturday at the Chevy Silverado 250.

Purdy attended Ole Miss before joining NASCAR's Truck Series full-time in 2020. He is from Meridian, Miss., and he finished ninth at last year's Truck race at Talladega Superspeedway, which was his second-best finish of the season.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.