The lucky 5,000 who attend this month's Talladega race will face new restrictions

As NASCAR prepares to welcome back at least a few ticket-buying fans to Cup races, the organization has made this much clear — fans and racing team members will be separate, even though that isn't how it's been in the past.
The Cup Series has worked in the past to make drivers accessible to fans, but that's going to be put on hold.
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced it has modified its guidelines for Cup races, allowing some fans into two Cup events. At Homestead-Miami, NASCAR has announced it will host as many as 1,000 South Florida service members inside the facility for Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400.
For Talladega Superspeedway's GEICO 500 on June 21, NASCAR is allowing the track to host 5,000 fans in the frontstretch grandstands/towers, which ordinarily can seat about 80,000. In addition, there will be 44 motorhome/fifth-wheel camping spots available outside the track atop the Alabama Gang Superstretch, with no more than six people per vehicle.
At the facility, fans won't be allowed anywhere team members might go, such as the infield and the TV compound.
"Even though I understand what race fans are used to, we're all easing into this together," Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president, chief operations and sales officer, said in a teleconference with reporters. "Right now we believe this is the best policy for at least our first two events out of the gate."
NASCAR ran four of its 36 Cup races before shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Series returned May 17 and has run six races since then, including two races apiece at Darlington, S.C., and Charlotte and one each at Bristol, Tenn. Another race is scheduled for Wednesday night at Martinsville, Va. The organization has said previously that the schedule to this point has involved tracks that wouldn't require team members to go by airplane. Most Cup teams are based in North Carolina.
Kevin Harvick won at Darlington and Atlanta, while Brad Keselowski won at Charlotte and Bristol. Denny Hamlin won the second Darling race, and Chase Elliott took the second Charlotte race.
All six of those races were run without fans in attendance. In that sense, allowing 5,000 fans inside Talladega Superspeedway marks a leap forward.
"It's a cautious, conservative approach," Wolfe said. "We feel confident in our plan. Also it doesn't mean that we won't also have additional learnings and adapt our plan going forward. That's the whole purpose of being very slow, methodical in phasing this in."
John Bobo, NASCAR's director of racing operations, won't say if any Cup team member has tested positive for COVID-19: "A lot of that information is confidential, whether we have or we haven't."
Still, even if a particular location is a virus hotspot, NASCAR is hoping the current precautions will help avoid problems for team members.
"Our competitors come in from outside the community, but they will be contained in the infield," Wolfe said. "Then the guests will be on the outside in the grandstands with their community, local community. That's how we plan to kind of hopefully avoid those issues."
According to a news release from Talladega Superspeedway, tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for fans who bought tickets or reserved camping for the GEICO 500 for its original date April 26. Also, the fans must live within 150 miles of the track in Alabama.
The superspeedway listed three options for fans who qualify:
—Visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/return for complete details.
—Respond to an email offer sent to Alabama TSS spring ticket customers within the 150-mile radius.
—Call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.
Fans will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings. Also, social distancing of six feet will be required. No coolers will be allowed.
Wolfe said if fans arrive without a face covering, they will be provided with one. Wolfe said NASCAR personnel will be there to ensure they wear their masks.
He added that the issue with allowing coolers or items like that is the amount of people who would be needed to touch and examine each piece coming into the facility.
Also, NASCAR announced Wednesday that Confederate flags are banned from its events.
Does Tuesday's announcement mean NASCAR will begin allowing more and more fans into races farther into the schedule? Wolfe said the organization can't predict that. He emphasized in this week's conference call with reporters that the focus for now is on Homestead-Miami and Talladega.
As for the future, "it is so dependent on the local communities, advice from medical experts, working directly with governor's offices," he said. "Frankly, in some states there is more flexibility than in other states."