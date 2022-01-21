‘Tears came alive’: Red Farmer to be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame today

Note: The NASCAR Hall of Fame induction will take place at 7 p.m. today (Jan. 21). Peacock will stream the speeches as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and a representative for Mike Stefanik (posthumous induction).
Twenty-four-year-old Munford native Bret Holmes guesses he was probably 12 the first time he raced against Red Farmer. Back then, Holmes only had a vague understanding of Farmer’s history with NASCAR.
He didn’t realize that Farmer, then in his late 70s, had won three straight championships from 1969-71 in what is today NASCAR’s Xfinity series or that Farmer’s first championship came in 1956 when he was named NASCAR’s Modified Champion. He might have been aware that Farmer was a two-time winner in the ARCA Mendards Series at the Talladega Superspeedway.
There was definitely no way Holmes could have known that he was racing with a future member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. At the time, Farmer was just an old friend of the family that stayed with them twice a year during race week.
“It makes me wish I could go back to that time and cherish that time a little bit more that I got to race with him,” Holmes said.
Today, Farmer, who still actively races at the age of 89, will join the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a member of its 12th class alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mike Stefanik.
“When they finally called my name, I felt like my heart stopped for a few minutes,” Farmer said, reflecting on the original announcement of his induction. “I couldn’t comprehend it. It is just, you don’t realize what something like that means to you after you have been in NASCAR since 1953 and knowing that there are thousands of people eligible. … I just couldn’t even talk. Tears came alive.”
Farmer’s induction into the hall was originally scheduled for last February, but NASCAR decided to postpone due to the ongoing pandemic. In the almost 12 months since a tornado wiped out his house and smashed his race car, Farmer returned to the hospital for round two with COVID-19 and was released from the hospital yet again Dec. 29 following two heart procedures.
“I’ve had quite a year since I’ve been inducted in the Hall of Fame,” Farmer said. “But I made sure regardless of what happened to me that I was going to be here for this induction, so I waited too long for it.”
The ultimate racer
Farmer’s exact win total is unknown. There seems to be a consensus that he’s won more than 700 races, but some records suggest the 89-year-old’s true total lies north of 800.
“To have the track record of his career would be more than enough for any racer, and that is a true (racer),” Holmes said. “In the racing world, that is the best compliment you can give somebody, to call them a real racer or a true racer. In the racing world, that is how we give somebody a pretty damned good compliment.”
Farmer’s longtime friend Donnie Allison couldn’t agree more with Holmes’ assessment, and he couldn’t be more excited for Farmer’s induction into the Hall of Fame.
“It is probably as good as anything I have been associated with,” Allison said. “I know (my brother) Bobby (Allison) is in, (my nephew) Davey (Allison) is in … but Red Farmer is the ultimate. My brother was an excellent, excellent race car driver, Davey was an excellent race car driver, but Red Farmer is the exception to the rule.”
If anyone is qualified to discuss Farmer’s career, it is Donnie Allison. The two of them, along with Bobby Allison, formed the original members, and to hear Donnie tell it the only members, of the Alabama Gang.
The trio moved from Florida to Hueytown in search of success on the race course, and to say they found it would be an understatement. The Alabama Gang dominated everywhere they went in the 1960s and early 1970s.
Take, for example, 1962. Donnie Allison said the three men competed in 106 races, and they combined to win 96 of them as Bobby won 34 while Donnie and Farmer each claimed 31 victories.
Even Donnie Allison said he didn’t come to appreciate how accurate the term gang was until late in his career.
“We were given that name, but if you stop to think about it, the three of us showed up, we would run first, second, or third or somewhere in the top five unless one of us had a problem and had to fall out,” Allison said. “And as a result, we took most of the money, so that was a pretty good gang.”
Despite his success, Farmer only participated in 36 races in NASCAR’s premier series. In that limited run, Farmer finished inside the top five only twice (fourth both times).
To anyone who’s watched Farmer over the years, it becomes clear he long since proved himself worthy of NASCAR’s Hall of Fame regardless of which tracks he chose to race.
“The biggest thing is longevity,” Allison said. “I mean, I went to Talladega Short Track a couple of months ago to watch him run, and he is using a step stool to get in and out of the car with. I mean, that is amazing.”
A promise kept
At this point in his career, Farmer’s list of achievements and awards won is perhaps as difficult to keep up with as his win total, but the 89-year-old treasures four plaques more than most, if not all, of the others.
“When I got the most popular driver plaques, you had to be a NASCAR member to be able to vote for it. … I think being voted on by your peers, NASCAR members, only meant more to me than anything,” Farmer said.
Those plaques are tangible proof that he kept a promise to himself back in 1953 when he arrived at his first NASCAR event at Daytona Beach — literally on the sand. There he remembers looking for advice on his new car, a Hudson Hornet, only to be turned away, sometimes rather rudely, by three or four crews.
Then he walked up to Ralph Moody, who was more than happy to spend 10 minutes discussing everything from big picture strategies to the smallest details.
“And I said to myself when I left Ralph Moody that day, well, I’m a nobody, and I might always be a nobody,” Farmer said. “But if I ever become a somebody and some kid comes up and wants some help or some information about his race car, I want to always remember Ralph Moody and help him as all I can.”
Holmes remembers being one of those kids once before winning the ARCA Menard Series Championship in 2020.
“He just basically preached that it is all about time and experience,” Holmes said. “It is not all going to happen in a day. Just to keep hammering away at it, and that is what we did … won a championship, so that advice was definitely helpful, and having him support us and vouch for us was very meaningful. I take a lot of pride in that, and it definitely made a difference.”
Decades of competing primarily on short tracks have allowed Farmer to face countless young drivers hoping to make their mark on the sport. Many of them do seek out his advice, which Farmer freely gives.
“It makes me you feel good when you know that you’ve helped somebody,” Farmer said. “And then I remember how I felt when I got pushed aside at Daytona the first three or four people I went to, and I didn’t want those kids to have that feeling.”
Of course, none of this comes as any surprise to Allison.
“The thing I can tell you is you’re not going to find a better race car driver anywhere in the world, and you’re not going to find a better person,” Allison said. “He was good with his family, he was good with his friends and as good a friend as I ever had.”