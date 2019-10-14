TALLADEGA — With a half-dozen laps left in the 1000bulbs.com 500 on Monday at Talladega Superspeedway, the wrecks weren't done yet.
Brendan Gaughan was caught in the carnage, with his No. 62 car flipping up and over and back on his wheels. That brought out the red flag, which stops the action and doesn't allow crews to work on their cars.
"I stuck the landing," Gaughan joked after a visit to the car center.
Kurt Busch, not in the playoffs but looking for his first Cup win at Talladega, was driving near the front before he got caught up in the wreck.
All 12 playoff drivers were involved in at least one major wreck Monday. Only 14 drivers are on the lead lap in this battle of attrition.
