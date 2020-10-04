Talladega: Two races, two wrecks, but it's still a good day for Hill

Two races, two wrecks for Austin Hill.
A regular on the Truck Series, Hill's day ended on lap 76 of the 113-lap race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
"Just hard racing," Hill said. "Everybody is trying to win the race. You stay formed up until the white flag and then all hell breaks loose. If you’re able to put your truck somewhere, you do it.
"That kind of looks like what had happened. Some guys were putting their trucks in places that they probably shouldn’t and that ultimately is what caused the wreck. We shouldn’t have ever been in that predicament."
He also ran in the Xfinity Series race, which began less than an hour after the Truck race ended. On the last lap, he got caught in a big wreck behind the leaders.
Even so, it was a productive day for Hill. He won the first stage of the Truck Series race, which helped him move to first in the points standings.
Saturday was a cut-off race in the Truck playoffs, reducing the field from 10 to eight.