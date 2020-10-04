You are the owner of this article.
Talladega: Trio of cars get sent to the back for the start of today's race

Talladega teaser

Tight racing through the tri-oval during the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Talladega Superspeedway in Eastaboga, AL. (Bob Crisp/The Daily Home)

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Brennan Poole and Timmy Hill will go to the rear today for the start of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

According to a NASCAR news release, the cars for both drivers failed pre-race inspection -- twice.

In addition, the No. 27 car will go to the back because of a driver change. Cody Ware is replacing J.J. Yeley.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

