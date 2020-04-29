Talladega track spokesman: No word on new race dates

If NASCAR is putting together a schedule for a return to Cup Series racing, the plan hasn't gotten as far as contacting Talladega Superspeedway, according to a track spokesman.
Published reports by the Associated Press and Autoweek say the Cup Series will restart May 17 with a race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Another race at Darlington will follow May 20, which is a Wednesday.
After that, the series would shift to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., for races on May 24 and 27.
The Autoweek report also listed four more dates for NASCAR races, which the publication said had been given to race teams earlier this week: May 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, June 3 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, June 7 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Griffin, Ga., and June 14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Asked if NASCAR has given potential dates to Talladega Superspeedway, the track's vice president of consumer marketing and communications, Russell Branham, replied, "No, sir."
Talladega Superspeedway regularly hosts two of the 36 Cup Series races each year, with one in the spring and one in the fall. Branham said that any dates you might hear for those events in 2020 would be speculation.
The Cup Series had completed four races before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR has not released a revised schedule, but the organization's stance has been that it wants to complete the full season.
Most of the Cup Series teams are based in North Carolina, which means they could drive to Darlington and Charlotte and wouldn't need to fly. North Carolina's stay-at-home order runs through May 8, but North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters that NASCAR teams are an "essential business" and can return to work.
As for starting the season May 17 at Darlington, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told The State newspaper that NASCAR would make that decision.
Cooper told The Associated Press that he believes the Coca-Cola 600 can go forward as scheduled May 24, which is on Memorial Day weekend.
At this point, if the Cup Series does race in May, it likely would have to do so without fans in the stands.
"It's going to be different without fans for sure, obviously," Cup driver Alex Bowman said Sunday after winning the GEICO 70, a virtual-reality race from a simulated Talladega Superspeedway. "The fans are why we get to do what we get to do. It's unfortunate that we're not going to be able to have fans there, but at least we'll be able to put on a show for everybody at home watching. Hopefully, we get to go do that soon. That would be great."
The Cup Series also could mandate non-competitive pit stops, in which everyone would pit at the same time under a caution flag. In that case, a smaller pit crew would be needed, such as only one or two crew members to change tires.
Also, with a potential schedule of having two races in a week, that would mean little or no practice time on the track.
"We've raced without practice a couple times just because of rain and things like that, so that's obviously different," Bowman said. "But ... if we were to not have competitive pit stops, that would be pretty strange, as well. So it's just adapting to all that and trying to stay on top of it and be prepared the best we can be for all of that is really all I can do."
Bowman also warned against believing any reports of a new schedule.
"You know, there's a lot of speculation on what's going to happen or how it's going to be, but until we get that solid word from NASCAR, I'm just trying to be prepared for whatever situation comes at us," he said.