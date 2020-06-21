Talladega: Three cars fail inspection for Monday's race

TALLADEGA — Three cars failed inspection for Monday's delayed GEICO 500 and will suffer penalties.
William Byron, Joey Gase and Garrett Smithley will start from the rear for failing the technical inspection Sunday, according to an announcement by NASCAR. In addition, Gase will have to do a pass-through after the field takes the green flag, because his car failed inspection a third time. The cars of Byron and Smithley failed inspection twice each.
Events for Monday's race at Talladega Superspeedway — weather permitting — are set to begin at 2:02 p.m. with the invocation. The national anthem is set for 2:03 p.m., followed at 2:10 p.m. by the command to start by astronaut Doug Hurley. The green flag is set to drop at 2:22 p.m. FOX will broadcast the race.
Weather.com shows that the chance of scattered thunderstorms at 2 p.m. Monday is 45 percent.
Weather for the race to run Sunday seemed clear until rain and lightning hit the speedway at about 2 p.m., forcing NASCAR to delay the race.
When rain stopped briefly at 3 p.m., the track-drying trucks went on the speedway and went to work. They were still working at 4:10 when the decision was announced to postpone the race.
Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights, and with sunset scheduled for 7:57 p.m., it was unlikely the race could be completed unless the rain had stayed away.