Talladega Superspeedway: When DiBenedetto's luck faltered, Keselowski found victory in his lap

TALLADEGA — Two-point-six miles to go, and Matt DiBenedetto had the GEICO 500 field in his rear-view mirror.
He was driving for history, his first win, his reputation and a 133,000 Twitter followers, what with social media following being a most valued bit of racing currency.
So, naturally, DiBenedetto was hopeless and helpless.
All sorts of sinister plans and quirks of fate were aboil behind him on that final lap of overtime Sunday afternoon, the sort of things that foil a lovely storybook finish and turn it into another “oh, him again” Talladega Superspeedway result.
In this case, it was Brad Keselowski navigating his way on a familiar course, stealing the GEICO 500 win with a last-lap, turn 2 pass of DiBenedetto. It was the sixth Talladega victory for Keselowski, the most of any active driver and second only to Dale Earnhardt Sr., tying him with Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Jeff Gordon.
“That’s a pretty big deal (to be on that list),” said Keselowski, the ninth different winner in 10 races this year. “I’m super-happy to be there. … The word ‘surreal’ comes to mind.”
William Byron was runner-up, followed by 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and DiBenedetto.
Once again, semi-credit for the victory must go to Doug Yates, the head honcho at Roush Yates Engines, which provides the power plant for the Fords. This was the 13th Ford win at Talladega in the last 18 races, and the ninth in 14 races for Penske Racing.
Keselowski led only the final lap — “Merry Christmas!” he exclaimed — and was one of 17 leaders, with 35 lead changes. DiBenedetto led the second-highest number of laps, behind a star-crossed Denny Hamlin, who had a soap-opera full of woes on this afternoon.
“(DiBenedetto) will get to victory lane,” said McDowell, who needed 357 starts before his maiden win at Daytona. “The biggest thing is not getting down and not getting discouraged. Unfortunately he didn’t get the right push. We all had our own agendas.”
“Our day will come,” a glum DiBenedetto said.
Talladega was opened to some 35 percent capacity, fans basking in perfect 70-degree, semi-cloudy weather that gave no hint to the build-an-ark sort of rain that bookended Saturday’s racing.
Much of the day, it was like intramural flag football at 200 mph. It was fraternity vs. fraternity vs. fraternity — or the NASCAR version that is Toyota vs. Chevrolet vs. Ford.
The Toyotas were at the front on the final lap of the first stage when Hamlin got loose and flipped over Joey Logano’s car like an omelet. What could have been a Big One was just a Big Scare for Logano.
Nearly 40 laps later, Hamlin had his Big Goofs. He was caught speeding entering pit road. When he came back around to serve his stop-and-go penance, he was speeding again. Thus disappeared the hopes of Talladega’s most recent winner, and 2021’s most dominant driver, whose average finish had been 4.2 despite being winless.
If Hamlin’s hopes hadn’t yet been deleted, they were on the penultimate lap of the second stage as the field entered the trioval. Keselowski moved in front of Hamlin, who may have had to check up slightly. Martin Truex Jr., hit him from behind, and a multi-car wreck ensued.
By that point, it had become every man for himself, rather than the sponsor loyalty, then that morphed into a long stretch of sane and relatively safe single-file racing before the usual late-lap chaos. First there was the caution on lap 171 when Quin Hoff hit the wall, then another at lap 184 when Truex’s blown tire left debris on the track.
DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney were side-by-side on the green-white-checkered restart, and DiBenedetto did a nifty job moving out in front to hold the lead on the first of two overtime laps. Which put him in exactly the wrong spot as the last lap began — in first place, and still waiting on his day to come.