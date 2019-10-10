What's it like to be a NASCAR driver from a NASCAR family?
Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Harrison Burton, who turned 19 on Wednesday, is the son of a former Cup driver (Jeff Burton) and nephew of another (Ward Burton).
As Harrison makes his way up the NASCAR ladder, Talladega Superspeedway is a special place for him, mostly because the track's communications director is Russell Branham, who worked for Jeff Burton as a communications director for 13 1/2 years.
Harrison Burton and Branham took a few minutes Thursday to talk about racing and Harrison's chances for the future.