TALLADEGA -- A day after the GEICO 500, part of the Talladega Superspeedway is coming down.
Phase II of the track's transformation project will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday when workers begin tearing down some of the buildings to make way for something speedway chairman Grant Lynch promises will be bigger and better. The demolition will include the current garage/pit area that goes from the center of the tri-oval down to the start-finish line. That includes Victory Lane, the old scoring stand, the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage, the feul station, the Paddock Club and part of the media center.
The centerpiece of Phase I was the new RV tunnel at Turn 3. Phase II will be more involved, but organizers say it should be finished by the fall race Oct. 13.
"Something like this probably won't be done again in the sport because we've got the most acreage and the most room in the infield," Lynch said at a news conference at the speedway this morning.
According to a news release, Phase II will feature the following:
--New interactive Talladega Garage Experience (TGE): Grandstand and infield ticket holders, who purchase a TGE pass, will have close access via a fan viewing walkway to the teams, cars and inspection stations during race preparation in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage
--New, modern Open Air Club (covered) with close-up viewing of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage
New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage (44 stalls)
--Wi-Fi in all areas of Talladega Garage Experience
--Exclusive Social and engagement areas with concessions/souvenirs/restrooms facilities, Guest Services Center and First Aid facility
--New opportunities for driver/personality appearances and entertainment programming
--New Pit Road Club to enhance the experience for fans and corporate guests
--New Gatorade Victory Lane with fan up-close view in TGE
--Merchandise, Food & Beverage stands
--New tram route to deliver fans to the TGE
--New garage suites with view into Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages
--Expanded, Premium RV Camping along the Alabama Gang Superstretch with Power & Water hookups (more than 200)
--New NASCAR Race Operations building and Broadcast booths high above Tri-Oval
--New infield road infrastructure, premium parking & utilities
--Renovation of Drivers Meeting area and expansion/upgrades to media center