CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Branham, Talladega Superspeedway’s director of public relations and consumer marketing, was presented the Ken Patterson Helping Others Award at the 2019 National Motorsports Press Association annual convention.
“Are you kidding me? This means more to me than anybody will ever know,” Branham said. “I have lived my dream to be in this sport. When I think back to where I have been in this sport and then to be able to work and make so many friends, this is my favorite event to do every year because I get to come out and see friends that I have had for so many years. Some for over 30 years. For this to be voted on by media and NMPA … this means the absolute world to me.”
The award, presented annually since 2004, is named after Patterson, who was the former director of public relations of the superspeedway. Patterson also is a former sports editor of The Anniston Star. It is presented in conjunction with the track and recognizes a public relations representative in the motorsports industry (team, track, and sanctioning body) who has exhibited the kind, generous qualities Patterson always demonstrated.
Branham joined the historic 2.66-mile venue — which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year — in 2013.
“Nobody loves the sport more than Russell Branham,” track chairman Grant Lynch said. “He eat, drinks, sleeps and breathes NASCAR. His knowledge of the history of the sport and of Talladega is unmatched. His energy and enthusiasm to all that come across him is infectious and he never meets a stranger.”
The South Carolina native came to Talladega after spending more than 13 years as former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton’s business manager as well as the vice president of HB&M Sports, a marketing agency in Charlotte, N.C. The 1987 graduate of Francis Marion University (S.C.) also headed the communications effort at Darlington Raceway (S.C.) from 1989-99 and was actively involved with the track’s Stock Car Museum and NMPA Hall of Fame.