Talladega Superspeedway: NASCAR announces partnership with Boys & Girls Club

TALLADEGA — Children from the Anniston chapter of the Boys & Girls Club got to visit Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Their picture was taken with a Boys & Girls Club-themed race car.
On Sunday, NASCAR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced a partnership. The club will serve as an official youth community partner of NASCAR.
According to a news release, the nationwide partnership will focus on three core areas — STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives — and extend across all NASCAR platforms and race tracks.
“As a community leader, Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues to have immeasurable impact on the lives of our country’s youth, and NASCAR looks forward to engaging those efforts in meaningful ways,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “Through this partnership and together with the NASCAR industry, we have boundless opportunities to advance the mission and objectives of Boys & Girls Clubs of America while at the same time introducing young future fans to our great sport.”
Said Boys & Girls Clubs of America president and CEO Jim Clark: “Kids and teens need safe places and caring mentors now more than ever, and local Boys & Girls Clubs around the country are doing whatever it takes to empower youth and build new opportunities so they can achieve every success in life. We are very excited to partner with NASCAR to elevate this support in communities even further, enabling more high-quality programing and experiences that will have a positive impact on kids and teens.”