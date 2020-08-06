Talladega Superspeedway: NASCAR adds Xfinity race to track's October schedule

NASCAR's updated schedule has included an Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway this fall.
The track typically hosts an Xfinity race in the spring along with its Cup Series event. In the fall, Talladega has a Trucks Series race as well as the Cup race. This year, during the first weekend of October, Talladega will have Trucks, Xfinity and Cup events.
The updated schedule:
—Saturday, Oct. 3: Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at noon, FS1, 94 laps
—Saturday, Oct. 3: NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m., NBCSN, 113 laps
—Sunday, Oct. 4: YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1 p.m., NBC, 188 laps
“We are thrilled to have the NASCAR Xfinity Series join our NASCAR Playoffs weekend,” Talladega Superspeedway president Brian Crichton was quoted as saying in a news release. “Over the years, the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the fall have seen some of the most exciting racing and incredible finishes. The Xfinity Series, too, has been a pillar of so many memorable battles here, and now to have those drivers back for a playoff run, it’s going to get really fun. What a weekend!”
According to the release, details about fan attendance are being finalized and will be announced later.
Schedule changes were necessary because of a shutdown of racing in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition of the Xfinity Series race to Talladega's fall schedule comes from a realignment from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course event, originally set for May 30. Mid-Ohio will not host an Xfinity Series race this year.
The Xfinity Series has run at Talladega since 1992. At the time, it was called the Busch Grand National Series, and Talladega hosted the Fram Filter 500K on July 25, 1992, with Ernie Irvan winning.
The Series has never run at Talladega in the fall.
All three Talladega events will play a role in the playoffs.
The Trucks Series race will serve as the cutoff race in the Round of 10, reducing the field of playoff drivers from 10 to eight. The YellaWood 500 and the Xfinity Series race will be the second of three events in each series’ Round of 12.