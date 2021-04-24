Talladega Superspeedway: Heim takes ARCA race after Holmes can't hold lead

Corey Heim won his second ARCA race of the year Saturday when he took the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Bret Holmes held the lead when the race stopped with five laps to go after Derrick Lancaster's car caught fire.
That brought out an immediate red flag. The restart happened with one lap to go, and Holmes got caught in the middle as Heim raced to the victory.
This is his third ARCA start of the year, and he has finished first or second in all of them. He also won at Daytona.
This story will be updated.
