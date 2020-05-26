Talladega Superspeedway finds title sponsor for fall race

The NASCAR Cup Series race in October at Talladega Superspeedway has found a title sponsor.
Scheduled for Oct. 4, the event will be called the YellaWood 500. YellaWood brand pressure treated pine is the banner brand of Great Southern Wood Preserving, which is based in Abbeville.
“We are excited to kick off our 50th anniversary celebrations with this NASCAR partnership,” Great Southern Wood founder and CEO Jimmy Rane was quoted as saying in a news release. “We’re honored to join in the great legacy at Talladega as we recognize our own milestone journey as a company. This is a chance to share our vision and our YellaWood brand products during a highly competitive and high profile event.”
The title sponsor for the 2018 and 2019 fall Cup races at Talladega was 1000Bulbs.com. GEICO has been the title sponsor for the spring race since 2015. This year, the GEICO 500 has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will run June 20.
“We are thrilled to welcome a fellow Alabama company — Great Southern Wood — and its YellaWood brand to the Talladega Superspeedway family,” Talladega Superspeedway president Brian Crichton was quoted as saying in a news release. “It’s two iconic brands in our state coming together to create an authentic connection that fans, employees and customers will rally behind. The three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph on the high banks of Talladega is like no other, and we look forward to the YellaWood 500.”