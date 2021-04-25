You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega Superspeedway: DiBenedetto wins first stage, but Logano goes out in a wreck

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 25: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #21 Motorcraft Quick Lane Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 Sean Gardner

TALLADEGA -- Matt DiBenedetto won the first stage of Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but the highlight was a wreck in which Joey Logano wound up sailing upside down through the air.

On lap 60 near the end of the stage, Logano got nudged from behind by Denny Hamlin. He got turned around and his car flipped upside down. His spoiler hit Bubba Wallace's roof.

Brad Keselowski and Chase Briscoe collided while trying to avoid Logano.

Logano was reportedly OK by NASCAR. Nobody was lost in the race, except Logano's No. 22 car.

As for DiBenedetto, he raced to the stage victory with little trouble.

"Glad we got some points," he told FOX broadcast during the race. "Looks good. Hope we can run clean the rest of the day."

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

Tags