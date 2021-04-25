Talladega Superspeedway: DiBenedetto wins first stage, but Logano goes out in a wreck

TALLADEGA -- Matt DiBenedetto won the first stage of Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but the highlight was a wreck in which Joey Logano wound up sailing upside down through the air.
On lap 60 near the end of the stage, Logano got nudged from behind by Denny Hamlin. He got turned around and his car flipped upside down. His spoiler hit Bubba Wallace's roof.
Brad Keselowski and Chase Briscoe collided while trying to avoid Logano.
Logano was reportedly OK by NASCAR. Nobody was lost in the race, except Logano's No. 22 car.
.@NASCARONFOX takes a closer look at what happened on Lap 60 at @TALLADEGA. #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/47l7VhWaD6— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2021
As for DiBenedetto, he raced to the stage victory with little trouble.
"Glad we got some points," he told FOX broadcast during the race. "Looks good. Hope we can run clean the rest of the day."
Ride with @BubbaWallace as he avoids @joeylogano's No. 22 car entering Turn 3. #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/fYffLmVXHB— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2021