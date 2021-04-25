Talladega Superspeedway: Bubba Wallace takes Stage 2, the first stage win of his career.

TALLADEGA — Bubba Wallace won a Cup stage for the first time in his career when he took the second stage in Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Driving the No. 23 car owned by Michael Jordan, Wallace beat second-place Brad Keselowski and third-place Kyle Busch across the line to score the stage win.
The stage ended under caution. Before Wallace took the victory, there was a wreck behind him, as Martin Truex Jr. bumped into Denny Hamlin, causing him to slide into the wall. Truex was taken out, too, as did William Byron, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.
Wallace led the last eight laps of the 60-lap stage.
Wallace was nearly taken out in the first stage when Joey Logano's car flipped and sailed upside-down through the air. Logano's spoiler hit Wallace's roof.
Wallace told the FOX broadcast: "I'm telling you, my underwear is worse than the car right now."
Multiple contenders are collected in this accident late in Stage 2. #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/I0b7eaBQeC— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2021