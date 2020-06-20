Talladega: NASCAR taps an astronaut to give the start command today for Xfinity race

TALLADEGA — After getting an Academy Award winner to command racers to start their engines for today's Xfinity race, NASCAR went even higher for someone to do the job for Sunday's Cup Series event.
According to NASCAR, astronaut Doug Hurley has agreed to give the command for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. He'll do it remotely — very remotely. He's currently 250 miles above Earth.
Actor Russell Crowe will serve as grand marshal for today's Xfinity Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hurley is on board the International Space Station as commander of SpaceX’s Demo-2 spaceflight. A news release from NASCAR describes him as a longtime NASCAR fan.
He won't be the first astronaut to perform grand marshal duties. Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin did the job for the 1994 summer Talladega 500. Aldrin put a twist on the traditional command: “Gentlemen, energize your groundcraft.”
Today's Unhinged 300 will start at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. The General Tire 200 of the ARCA Menards Series will be today at 1 p.m. on FS1. The GEICO 500, the Cup Series race, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.