Talladega: NASCAR postpones GEICO 500 to Monday

Rain and racing isn't a good combination.

TALLADEGA — The rain wouldn't stay away.

As rain fell on Turn 4 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR officials called off the GEICO 500 today at 4:10 p.m. The Cup Series race will be run Monday at 2 p.m.

The green flag originally was set to drop at 2:27 p.m. today, but rain and lightning at about 2 pushed back the start.

When rain stopped briefly at 3 p.m., the track-drying trucks went on the speedway and went to work. They were still working at 4:10 when the decision was announced to postpone the race.

Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights, and with sunset scheduled for 7:57 p.m., it was unlikely the race could be completed unless the rain had stayed away.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

