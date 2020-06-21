Talladega: NASCAR postpones GEICO 500 to Monday

TALLADEGA — The rain wouldn't stay away.
As rain fell on Turn 4 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR officials called off the GEICO 500 today at 4:10 p.m. The Cup Series race will be run Monday at 2 p.m.
The green flag originally was set to drop at 2:27 p.m. today, but rain and lightning at about 2 pushed back the start.
When rain stopped briefly at 3 p.m., the track-drying trucks went on the speedway and went to work. They were still working at 4:10 when the decision was announced to postpone the race.
Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights, and with sunset scheduled for 7:57 p.m., it was unlikely the race could be completed unless the rain had stayed away.