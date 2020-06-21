Talladega: NASCAR bans Confederate flag, but plane flies one over the speedway

TALLADEGA — NASCAR no longer allows anyone to bring a Confederate flag into its events, but one enterprising person found a way around that.
A plane circled Talladega Superspeedway today with a banner that included the Confederate flag and the slogan "Defund NASCAR."
NASCAR announced June 10 that the Confederate flag was banned from its events, The move came after the NASCAR Cup Series' only full-time African-American driver, Bubba Wallace, pushed for their removal during a Monday interview with CNN.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," Wallace said. "So, it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
On Saturday, before the ARCA and Xfinity races at Talladega, several cars, trucks and motorcycles adorned with the Confederate flag paraded up and down Speedway Boulevard, which is outside Talladega Superspeedway.
It got noticed by at least one NASCAR team member — Brehanna Daniels, a former women's basketball player at Norfolk and a tire changer for Jimmy Means, who drives the No. 52 car on the Xfinity Series.
She is the first Black tire changer in NASCAR. While making her way into the track, she took video of the flag fliers and posted it on social media.
Steve O'Donnell, executive vice president of NASCAR, addressed the plane on Twitter:
You won’t see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here...but you will see this...Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today. pic.twitter.com/ppwP1ggNjt— Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 21, 2020