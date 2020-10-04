Talladega: Kurt Busch 'OK' after car goes airborne at YellaWood 500

TALLADEGA -- A post on Twitter by Kurt Busch's racing team said the driver is OK after his car went airborne during a wreck today at the YellaWood 500.
The message posted from the official team account: "We are so, so, so glad to see @KurtBusch is OK after that wreck."
Clint Bowyer spun Jimmie Johnson before the end of Stage 2, which started a 13-car wreck.
The wreck also caught Austin Dillon, Brendan Gaughan, Joey Gase, Cole Custer, Ryan Preece, Kyle Busch, Brennan Poole, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.
During the carnage, Johnson wound up on top of Custer's car briefly.
In a television interview afterward, Custer joked, "I had tire marks on my roof."
To this point in the race, 22 drivers had been caught in an accident, and eight were among the 12 playoff qualifiers.