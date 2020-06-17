Talladega: For local driver Bret Holmes, Saturday's ARCA race will be a little different

It's Talladega week for local ARCA driver Bret Holmes, but it's going to be a little bit different.
The General Tire 200 of the ARCA Menards Series will run Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway with no fans in attendance because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. For Holmes, a Munford resident and Donoho graduate, that means he won't have the crowd of family and well-wishers there to watch him compete.
"The amount of family I have come to a race — I don't want to say overwhelming but it's a lot," Holmes said during a video call with reporters Wednesday. "I wish we could have all of them there, but with the circumstances we're in, they completely understand.
"Honestly, it might be a little less pressure for me, not knowing that I've got so many eyes at the track watching or waiting for me to talk to them. … Talladega is always a fun time, especially after the race, and that part we're going to miss."
As for his friends who usually come to the track … well, he figures they'll be fine.
"I think they come more for the infield. They kind of watch the five seconds that I drive by while they're drinking beer and say, 'Hey, I know that guy!' And they go on with what they're doing," Holmes said, laughing.
Holmes, who turned 23 last month, is hoping this can be the race where he clinches his first ARCA victory, even if it comes in front of an empty grandstand and in a field of only 21 drivers, which is smaller than normal.
"A race is a race," he said. "The trophy still weighs the same at the end."
He has driven on the series since 2016 and has had success. Last year was a bit of a breakout for him, as he finished third in the points standings and placed in the top five in eight races.
"There's a lot of pressure that comes with racing here, but not only that, just being from around this area and racing across the road at the dirt track," Holmes said. "The success that the Alabama Gang had at Alabama, I definitely want to be a part of that. I want to win here more than anywhere I've raced at. We're going to do our best just to do that."
This is the first ARCA race since March 6 at Phoenix Raceway, just before the pandemic forced a hiatus.
"It was tough for us, but we kept the race team afloat," Holmes said. "I know a lot of teams during this pandemic either furloughed their guys or shut down for a period of time. We thought we thought we would stay a step ahead by keeping the guys working through all that.
"We built a new short-track car. We also worked a lot on our superspeedway car. We kind of figured Talladega would be one of our first races returning back."
Holmes tried to get a headstart by racing in an ARCA Menards East Series event this past Saturday at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. He finished third as he worked to get back in driving condition.
"We've been sitting for so long that we were jumping at the bit to get to the track," Holmes said. "Not only that, I needed it for myself to get back into race shape mentally and physically. I'm not going to lie, but I was a little worn out after that last one (in Toledo)."
Holmes, an Auburn University student, said he finished school in April, and since then, he has worked at his father's construction business, Holmes II Excavation.
"I've probably got the worst farmer's tan I've ever got in my life because I've been working outside so much," Holmes joked.
Saturday's Unhinged 300, an Xfinity race at Talladega, will start at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. The GEICO 500, the Cup Series race, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.