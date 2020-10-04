Talladega: For Kyle Busch, Almirola, Bowyer, Dillon, the playoff hopes are likely done

TALLADEGA — Nobody won the NASCAR Cup championship Sunday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway. But a brace of drivers lost it.
Barring what would be upset victories next Sunday on the 17 turns of Charlotte Motorspeedway’s “roval,” you can stick a toe-tag on the title hopes of Kyle Busch. And Aric Almirola. And Clint Bowyer. And Austin Dillon.
Busch, the defending NASCAR Cup champion, has been winless in 2020 and not long ago declared he didn’t expect to advance in the playoffs.
“I hate it when I’m right,” a disgusted Busch said after he climbed from his No. 18 Toyota.
NASCAR’s poohbahs several years ago determined that Talladega would no longer serve as a “cutoff” race in the playoffs, one after which the field of championship contenders would be pared. Treacherous as this place is, drivers deserved a “mulligan” of another race afterward before the contenders’ list was cut from 12 to eight. Wise move.
Dillon, Busch, Bowyer and Almirola were already in the bottom four spots, and did nothing to enhance their chances, finishing 12th, 27th, 33rd and 37th, respectively.
Dillon and Busch are both 21 points behind eighth-place Joey Logano, so they’re still mathematically eligible. However, neither has finished in the top 20 in the previous Charlotte roval races, so history isn’t smiling on them. Bowyer is 38 points behind, Almirola 48 behind.
There was a change at the top of the standings. Denny Hamlin’s victory assured him of a Round-of-Eight position, and he also eased ahead of Kevin Harvick, who has a season-high nine wins but finished 20th on Sunday.
Kurt Busch cemented a place in the Round of Eight by winning last week at Las Vegas, while Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. are sitting pretty. Most precarious are seventh-place Alex Bowman, just 22 points ahead of Dillon and Busch, and Logano.