Racing has always been a family business, and nowhere is that more true than at Talladega Superspeedway. In this series leading up to the 1000bulbs.com 500, Anniston Star contributor Mark McCarter takes a look at some of those families.
After the trailers and haulers of the marquee drivers put Talladega in the rear-view mirror on that fateful September 1969 weekend, a strong, stubborn former bootlegger stayed behind.
It’s unfair the categorize the field in the inaugural Talladega race as unknowns and low-level drivers. Not as long as Elzie Wylie “Buck” Baker Sr. was among the contenders. Already with 613 races and 46 career victories at NASCAR’s highest level, the flinty 50-year-old Baker was in the sunset of a career spawned by his days speeding through the backroads hauling illegal whiskey.
However, a chance to tame the newest, baddest track had some appeal. More than that, it was a loyalty toward Bill France Sr., and the sport that had given him a comfortable living.
To that end, following his 18th place finish in that first race, he took a jab at one of the leaders of the Professional Drivers Association, whom he recalled as “working as a carpenter and living upstairs over my garage” only four years earlier.
That would be his son, one Elzie Wylie “Buddy” Baker Jr., who joined the PDA drivers boycotting the race.
The younger Baker, a NASCAR Hall of Famer like his father, ultimately raced 43 times at Talladega, becoming inexorably tied to its history. He won four times – including three in a row in 1975-76 – finished in the top three 14 times and averaged 4.8-place in the 22 races in which he was running at the end. (If there is a legit criticism of Buddy Baker, it is that he could be brutally demanding of his cars, and often pushed them to the breaking point.)
During a test session on March 24, 1970, Baker drove a Dodge Charger Daytona to a 200.447 mph lap, becoming the first driver to top 200 mph in a stock car on a closed course.
Buck Baker raced three more times at Talladega after that inaugural race, the last time as a 57-year-old.
But, as he once told The Star, “Out there running now isn’t as bad as it was hauling that booze. There ain’t no roadblocks and ain’t nobody shooting at you.”