Racing has always been a family business, and nowhere is that more true than at Talladega Superspeedway. In this series leading up to the 1000bulbs.com 500, Anniston Star contributor Mark McCarter takes a look at some of those families.
Running out of fuel is on nobody’s to-do list when it comes to trying to win a NASCAR race. Except that Phil Parsons did exactly that. He was cruising in the lead at the spring 1988 Talladega race when, in his excitement, he missed the call to pit for fuel at lap 48. It left him coasting nearly two-thirds of the distance around the track, and a lap down. Said Parsons, “We were caught sleeping.”
But so strong was Parsons’ Oldsmobile, he picked up the lap, assumed his spot ahead of the pack and won by .21 seconds over Bobby Allison. It was Parsons’ first victory at NASCAR’s highest level, having been on the brink for quite a while. As his brother Benny noted, “It’s like he was just next door and now he’s finally got it.” Alas, it was Phil’s final NASCAR win.
The family ties have been tricky at Talladega. Of the 44 different victors, 20 of them either had a son, father or brother who also raced there.
That would include seven-tie NASCAR champ Richard Petty, a two-time Talladega winner, but whose son Kyle raced there 53 times without a victory. And there was Petty’s biggest rival, David Pearson, a three-time winner at Talladega but whose son Larry was 0-for-4.
Turns out, they’re the exceptions in the one-winner-per-family category. Among the 44, it was the son or younger sibling who often enjoyed more success. That would include Phil Parsons, 16 years younger than his brother. Benny Parsons was a NASCAR season champion and had 21 victories. None came at Talladega, despite his 11 top 5 finishes.
Sterling Marlin was a two-time ‘Dega winner when his Morgan-McClure team was on the top of the restrictor plate game. His father Clifton “Coo Coo” Marlin braved that controversial inaugural Talladega race, and 21 more events, there but never won.
Brad Keselowski has won five times at Talladega. His father Bob registered a top 10 in half his 14 ARCA starts at Talladega, but never ran a Cup race.
David Ragan was the 2013 winner, while his father Ken only cracked the top 20 four times at Talladega. Ragan, driving for a small-budget team, was quick to call his a “David vs. Goliath” win. But that’s Talladega for you. It’s been an equal opportunity track, for giants and the not-so-gigantic.