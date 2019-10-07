Racing has always been a family business, and nowhere is that more true than at Talladega Superspeedway. In this series leading up to the 1000bulbs.com 500, Anniston Star contributor Mark McCarter takes a look at some of those families.
Terry Labonte was the dominant driver on that April afternoon in 1998. He led 88 of the 188 laps, and was ahead of the field with two laps remaining.
Then, in the white-knuckle drafting and drama for which Talladega is known, here came a Pontiac from the Joe Gibbs Racing stable. Driven by a guy named Bobby Labonte.
With Jimmy Spencer on Bobby’s rear-bumper, fulfilling some tentative “I’ll help you if you’ll help me” pre-race discussion, the younger Labonte went to the outside on the backstretch and was able to draft past his brother Terry, who had no equal assistance.
In his 12th try, Bobby Labonte became a winner at Talladega. And a slightly apologetic one. Said Bobby, “We’ve always helped each other out when we could, but you come in here and it’s the opposite. You have to gang up on people sometimes. It’s not easy.” Nor was it easy for Terry to swallow. In the days without so many media demands, he was able to hop in a van and shuttle over to Talladega’s airport without one question asked.
It would be the only Talladega triumph for Bobby, who raced there 46 times – many of those for lower-budget teams – and had 13 top 10s.
Terry had a pair of wins and 23 top 10s in 61 starts. His first victory came on his 22nd attempt, in the summer of 1989, prompting an Anniston Star headline proclaiming, “At Long Last Labonte.” There could have been an encore of that one. It took his eight more years to win again at Talladega; of the multiple winners, only Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty had longer gaps between victories.
Terry’s second Talladega win came on Oct. 12, 1997. The runner-up, by .146 seconds, was a guy named Bobby Labonte.