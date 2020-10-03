Talladega: Excitable 19-year-old rookie gets his first Truck Series win

TALLADEGA — Get this guy up to the NASCAR Cup Series as soon as possible.
He is Raphael Lessard, a 19-year-old from Quebec, Canada, and the winner of today's Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. This was only his 24th career Truck Series race, his second top-five finish and first victory.
Overloaded with personality, he doesn't seem like a guy who holds back his emotions to begin with, so imagine how he was after this win.
"Damn, I needed that," he said moments afterward. "We've had a tough season. This one feels pretty good."
It wasn't a routine win, either. The race was decided in a two-lap shootout, and Lessard was third going into the final lap.
On the backstretch, Stewart Friesen, the leader going into the last lap, got caught in a wreck. The mess happened behind the leaders and included last week's winner, Austin Hill, crashing and being forced out of a truck that had caught fire. That forced a caution … just after Lessard had moved past Trevor Bayne to go in front.
Lessard cruised around the track for a lap as officials decided whether he or Bayne was in front when the caution came out.
When Lessard was told the victory belonged to him, "I screamed as loud as I could."
He didn't bypass a traditional winner's celebration.
"It's my first time doing a burnout after a win," he said. "I loved it. I hope I can do it some more."
The only bad parts for Lessard? No family here, because they're back in Quebec, and no fans in the stands.
"I miss the fans," Lessard said. "When I stood up on the door, the fans were not there, cheering me on.
How will he celebrate? He's under the legal drinking age, but he said alcohol isn't his thing.
"I don't drink," he said, adding with a laugh, "I can enjoy a lot with water."
He swears that there are plenty of folks back home in Quebec who understand the magnitude of what it means to win a NASCAR race at Talladega.
"There actually are a lot of NASCAR fans in Quebec," he said. "I've always been with people who loved NASCAR. I wasn't around a lot of people who loved Formula One."
Lessard came awfully close to not winning this one. Bayne said afterward he wasn't sure if the caution came out when it was supposed to.
"Looks like we lost by six-thousandth of a second, so I just need the yellow button clicker to be a little faster," Bayne said. "He's going to need to work on his reaction time."
He added that he didn't know if he won or not.
"It just depended on where the light came on," he said. "It's always tough to guess. I tried not to get too excited, but I thought there was a shot. We led the whole backstretch. So, I knew if the wreck happened behind us, and if they were instant on it, then we won. If not, and they were a little delayed, then we were probably second."
Neither Lessard nor Bayne were involved in the Truck Series playoff chase, which nearly became a bit of an afterthought in the excitement of the finish. This was a cutoff race, with the playoff field reduced from 10 drivers to eight immediately afterward.
Christian Eckes was 18th and Todd Gilliland, who was 28th, didn't make the cut. Gilliland completed only 47 of the 94 laps before he was taken out in a wreck.