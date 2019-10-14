TALLADEGA — William Byron is done for the day with fewer than 30 laps left after causing a wreck at the 1000bulbs.com at Talladega Superspeedway.
Driving as part of a line of cars lower on the track, Byron got bumped into an upper line and crashed into Joey Logano, whose pit crew repaired his car with plenty of reinforced tape and sent him back out.
Both are playoff drivers, although Byron began the day above the cut line, while Logano was below.
Byron is done for the day, although he earned 13 stage points. Kurt Busch was the driver who was pushing Byron to try to gain more speed.
Asked why Busch's push didn't work, Byron said, "I don't know. The cars have sharp points, and I just got jacked up."
The crash also took out Erik Jones for the day.
😳@joeylogano | #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/p4fe4UZ5XE— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 14, 2019