TALLADEGA -- A big wreck on lap 108 scooped up about a quarter of the field at Monday's 1000bulbs.com 500.
Alex Bowman accepted blame for causing the crash when he tried to block Joey Logano in Turn 3. When Logano tried to go around, Bowman shifted in front. Logano bumped Bowman, turning him sideways and causing the 10-car wreck.
"I apologize to all the cars that got torn up. That's on me," Bowman said after getting released from the infield care center at Talladega Superspeedway.
"Talladega happens."
Cars wrapped up in the crash included Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece, Jimmie Johnson and Bowman. The cars of Larson, Johnson and Bowman were too badly damaged for them to finish the race.
Interestingly, on the news release put out by NASCAR that includes everything of consequence during a race, the wreck is marked down as "incident in Turn 3."
CAUTION: A big wreck takes out several contenders at @TalladegaSuperS!#NASCARPlayoffs | #1000Bulbs500 | NBCSN pic.twitter.com/YU7aqQXoYL— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 14, 2019