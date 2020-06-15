Super Six: The half-dozen drivers to watch Sunday at Talladega

The assignment: pick six favorites for Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Considering how the same few faces have dominated the Cup Series this season, this shouldn't be too hard. In 12 races, seven drivers have accounted for all the victories.
These are all names you've heard before. Experience has counted on the Series this year.
For fun, however, we'll try to throw in a surprise pick for the sixth spot.
1. Joey Logano
Based on past history alone, Logano is a good choice. He has won three times at Talladega since 2015, including the spring race in 2018. For good measure, he also has an Xfinity Series win at Talladega.
In his past five races at the track, he has finished fourth, first, fifth, fourth and 11th.
This year, he already has won twice, including at Las Vegas and Phoenix. He's third in the points standings.
2. Brad Keselowski
Keselowski has won five times at Talladega, although the last one came in 2017. Since then, he hasn't finished higher than 13th. Maybe he's due?
He has won twice this year (Charlotte and Bristol), with both victories coming after the Cup Series returned from the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's fourth in the Cup standings.
3. Denny Hamlin
He has three wins this year, which lead the Cup Series. His six top-five finishes are tied for the lead. With those credentials, who cares that he's only seventh in the points standings?
He won at Daytona, Darlington and this past weekend at Homestead-Miami.
He has only one Talladega victory, coming in the spring of 2014. However, he finished third in last October's race at the track.
4. Chase Elliott
What, did you think we were going to leave him off?
Elliott struggled to get his first win but after clinching it at Watkins Glen in 2018, he now has seven victories in his last 63 Cup races.
He's the defending champion of the Talladega spring race, too.
This year, he has one win, which came in the second Charlotte race. He also has finished second on two occasions and fourth twice.
He's second to Kevin Harvick in the points standings.
5. Kevin Harvick
He's the Cup Series points leader and has two victories.
The 44-year-old veteran has one only once in 38 starts at Talladega. It came in 2010 when he edged Jamie McMurray for the championship of the spring race.
6. Alex Bowman
Here's your surprise pick, although if you've been following the Cup Series closely, he may not be much of a surprise.
He drove on the Cup Series in 2014 and '15 but struggled and lost his ride.
He was Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s relief driver for 10 races in 2016 and was a test driver for Hendrick Motorsports in 2017. He got a race in 2018 and has steadily improved since then.
He won at Chicago last year and Fontana, Calif., this spring before the pandemic.
He's up to eighth in the points standings. Last spring at Talladega, he ran second behind Elliott.