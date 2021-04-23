SUPER SIX: Five top drivers and the 'Bacon Guy' who are coming to 'Dega needing their first win of 2021

NASCAR's Cup Series has enjoyed a wealth of winners this year in its nine races so far.
Eight different drivers have crossed the finish line first. Michael McDowell got his first win. So did Christopher Bell.
William Byron's victory in Homestead was his second career win. When Alex Bowman won in Richmond, that was his third victory. Kyle Larson won in Las Vegas in his comeback tour after getting dropped last year for using a racial slur in an iRacing event.
Some of the guys accustomed to finishing first have done so, too. Joey Logano won in Bristol, and Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Atlanta. Martin Truex Jr. has won twice.
As the Cup Series heads to Talladega, there's plenty of quality drivers who still need a win, which almost certainly would land them a playoff spot.
The have-nots are nearly a Murders' Row of current racing.
Here's a look at six super racers who still need win No. 1:
1. Denny Hamlin
In looking at Hamlin's year so far, it's hard to imagine he doesn't have a win. He has eight top-five finishes in his nine starts. He was on the pole twice.
In addition, he's one of the best drivers of his generation. He has 44 career wins, including seven last year. Although he doesn't have a Cup championship, he's placed in the top six a total of nine times.
Even without the win, he's first in the Cup standings, but a victory still would be a boost. He's won twice at Talladega, including the spring of 2014 and last year's fall race.
2. Chase Elliott
Like Hamlin, he's had a good year so far, too. He was second at Daytona and Martinsville and fifth at Phoenix. He's seventh in points and won the championship last year.
He won the spring race at Talladega in 2019. He was third in the spring of 2018 as well. He also has a pair of fifth-place finishes, and he placed eighth once.
3. Brad Keselowski
The 2012 Cup champion, Keselowski has five Talladega victories. One of those wins came in his championship season.
He's also finished in the top five a total of seven times, and 11 times he has landed in the top 10. In short, he's good at this track.
He hasn't failed to get a win since his first full-time Cup season in 2010, and the streak likely won't end this year, but while the year has been solid, it hasn't been as good as he's usually been in the past. A win would change that.
4. Kevin Harvick
Harvick has 58 career wins, including nine last year. He also won a Cup championship in 2014.
Talladega hasn't been great to him over the years. Even so, in 40 starts, he has one win -- the spring of 2010 -- and seven finishes in the top five.
He's eighth in the current Cup standings.
5. Kyle Busch
Busch won at Talladega way back in the spring of 2008. Since then, he came in second twice and third twice.
He has 57 career wins and championships in 2016 and '19. You have to go back to 2004 to find the last year in which he didn't have a win, and that was his first season as a full-time driver.
6. Aric Almirola
Almirola will forever be known as the "Bacon Guy" at Talladega Superspeedway. When he won at the track in 2018, he was part of a promotion run by Smithfield, in which a fan would get free bacon for life if he won. Sure enough, he won, and Joseph Craig of Little Rock, Ark., got a surprise visit from the driver with his prize.
Almirola has been especially good at Talladega. Until he finished 37th last fall after getting caught up in a wreck, he had posted eight straight top-10 finishes, which tied a record set by Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2001-04.
His Talladega win is one of only two in his career. He won at Daytona's superspeedway in 2014.
Superspeedway racing agrees with him, and Sunday might be his best chance this year to bring home the bacon and clinch a playoff spot. He's 27th in the Cup standings.