Russell Crowe draws Xfinity race duty for Talladega

Russell Crowe will serve as grand marshal for Saturday's Unhinged 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, but don't expect to see the Academy Award winner around town getting gas or buying a burger.
Crowe will do the job remotely. His biggest responsibility will be to give the command for drivers to "start your engines."
About a week ago, Talladega Superspeedway announced that Solstice Studios will be the primary sponsor for the Xfinity event. Solstice is producing "Unhinged," which stars Crowe.
The Unhinged 300 will start at 4:30 p.m. on FS1. The General Tire 200 of the ARCA Menards Series will be earlier in the day at 1 p.m. Fans will not be allowed at either event because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The GEICO 500, the Cup Series race, will be Sunday at 2 p.m. on FOX.