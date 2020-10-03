Restrictor plate aces? A couple of guys named Earnhardt and 21-year-old Justin Haley

TALLADEGA — Can you name the three drivers who've won three straight superspeedway races in NASCAR?
The answer: Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. … and Justin Haley?
Haley, all of 21 years old, scored his third straight superspeedway victory today when he made a late charge to win the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. He also won the Xfinity Series race at Talladega in June and Daytona in August.
Dale Senior won three straight on the Cup Series in 1990 and Dale Junior won three straight in 2001-02.
"You look up to those guys you're whole career, and you want to be like them," Haley said. "To be in that class is pretty special. Going to have to build a bigger trophy case, I guess."
Winning at Talladega in June gave him victories at all three of NASCAR's major racing series — Cup, Xfinity and Truck.
But, today's victory proved to be something more than making Haley the answer to a trivia question. This was the second of three races in the Round of 12 playoff round, and with the victory, Haley is guaranteed a spot in the next round.
"So much pressure is relieved, at least for a week," he said. "Next week is obviously not an off-week, but there's so much less pressure."
It wasn't a drama-free finish. There was a wreck behind the leaders on the last lap. That froze the field, and Haley happened to be in front when that happened. Michael Annett was right behind, although his runner-up finish didn't survive the post-race inspection.
He was disqualified after his car was found to be too low in the left front, according to a NASCAR news release.
Ryan Sieg wound up second, and Noah Gragson was third. Haley, Sieg and Gragson are all Chevrolet drivers.
Haley had to stage a comeback to win the race. With about 20 laps left in the 113-lap event, he was set to the back of the field for speeding through pit row.
He made his way back into the hunt through "bunny hops," he said. Late in the race, he abandoned the top line of cars to go with the low line, in front of A.J. Allmendinger.
"I saw A.J. go down there with five to go, and I thought, 'Man, that might be good,'" Haley said.
It was something of a gamble, as Haley acknowledged he could've wound up first or 30th.
The line helped carry him to the front. He led only two laps, including the last one. Chase Briscoe, the Truck Series points leader, led a race-high 73 laps but wound up 19th.
Afterward, even Haley had a hard time figuring out how it happened.
"When I got to the lead, I was like, 'Man, how did I get here?'" he said.
Today's race severely damaged the playoffs hopes of Riley Herbst, who finished 35th. That puts him 36 points out of eighth place. Only the top eight move on after the next race.
Herbst and Austin Hill bumped each other on the 43rd lap. In the wreck, Herbst also hit the wall. His car was left too damaged to continue.
In the end, however, the day belonged to Haley, who at first wanted to credit his victory to luck. Considering it's three straight at superspeedways, he had another thought: "I guess, three in a row, I said earlier that I think it's luck, but three in a row, it's pretty hard to go on just luck."