READY TO GO: With a dry track and favorable forecast, Talladega set to race today

TALLADEGA — The sun is out at Talladega Superspeedway, and NASCAR officials are confident the YellaWood 500 will run today.
If weather forces the race to be postponed again, it will be run Tuesday. If it rains Tuesday, it will run Wednesday. NASCAR's postponement policy is to run the next day, according to Russell Branham, director of NASCAR track communications for the Southeast Region.
Branham said the forecast that NASCAR officials are viewing say rain isn't expected to return to the area until about 6 p.m. With the race scheduled to start at noon, it is expected to be completed before the rain hits. NBCSN will carry the telecast of the race.
Intermittent rain kept the race from starting Sunday, and by 2:58 p.m., race officials gave in to the inevitable, postponing the YellaWood 500 to today. Rain showers passed through the area this morning, and by 9:30 a.m., track workers got busy running drying machines across the track and to get rid of the moisture.
On Sunday, NASCAR worked to dry the track after a late morning rain show, and by 2:25 p.m., drivers were called to their cars for a potential 2:45 p.m. start to the race. As the Cup Series cars were circling the track to get the call to start the race, the rain came again, ruining any hopes of running even a lap Sunday.
The last time a Cup Series race was postponed at Talladega Superspeedway was in June 2020. Ryan Blaney won that Monday over Rickey Stenhouse Jr. There was no crowd because of COVID-19 precautions.
The race also was postponed in the fall of 2019. Blaney edged Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin for the win.