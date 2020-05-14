Racing will return to Talladega Superspeedway, without fans, the weekend of June 20-21

Racing at Talladega Superspeedway will return the weekend of June 20-21, even if fans won’t get to enjoy the live experience.
According to a news release Thursday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race will run June 21, while the NASCAR Xfinity Series MoneyLion 300 and General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series will run as a doubleheader June 20. In accordance with the state of Alabama, CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, all three events will take place without fans in attendance.
“Having one of our state’s jewels — Talladega Superspeedway — be able to host a NASCAR weekend is yet another step that shows how we are moving forward,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “The people of Alabama have been smart throughout these challenging times, and as a result, families from our state and all over the world will be treated to seeing or listening to the greatest racing in NASCAR. I ask that everyone remain vigilant so that we can continue taking steps forward and enjoying the many things Alabama has to offer, like our own Talladega Superspeedway.”
The June dates serve as a reschedule of the track’s April race weekend. The trio of races were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We, like so many passionate race fans, are thrilled to have NASCAR racing again at Talladega Superspeedway,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “For more than 50 years, this enormous venue has provided some of the sport’s most exciting side-by-side, door-to-door racing resulting in photo finishes.
“A special thank you to Governor Ivey and other state leadership in working with NASCAR to allow these events in Alabama. We also have tremendous appreciation and respect for medical personnel, first responders, frontline and essential workers who have been so dedicated during this time.
“While fans will not be permitted to attend the events, we encourage everyone to tune into FOX, FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to catch all the action that makes Talladega one of a kind.”
On that Saturday, the General Tire 200 will start at 1 p.m. while the green flag for the MoneyLion 300 will wave at 4:30 p.m. Both races will be broadcast live on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.
On that Sunday, the GEICO 500 will begin at 2 p.m. and will be aired live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.
The release also included provisions for compensating ticket holders who will miss out on the weekend of racing action.
“Ticket holders for the GEICO 500 weekend that was set in April may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and Talladega Garage Experience,” the release said. “The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability.”
The deadline to receive this credit is June 14.