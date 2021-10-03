POSTPONED: Talladega Superspeedway's YellaWood 500 gets pushed to Monday

TALLADEGA — The rain wouldn't go away, and NASCAR drivers are going to have to wait to drive around Talladega Superspeedway until another day.
Intermittent rain kept the race from starting Sunday, and by 2:58 p.m., race officials gave in to the inevitable, postponing the YellaWood 500 to Monday at noon Central Time. NBC will carry the telecast.
Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 10 a.m. Tickets for Sunday's race will be valid for Monday.
All hospitality areas, such as frontstretch suites and the YellaWood Pit Road Club, will open at 10:30 a.m. All campers will be able to say an extra day with load-out by noon Tuesday.
On Sunday, NASCAR worked to dry the track after a late morning rain show, and by 2:25 p.m., drivers were called to their cars for a potential 2:45 p.m. start to the race. As the Cup Series cars were circling the track to get the call to start the race, the rain came again, ruining any hopes of running even a lap Sunday.
Talladega Superspeedway does not have lights, so races at the track are limited to daylight hours. Even with a 2:45 p.m. start, there still might not have been enough daylight to finish the 188-lap race.
The last time a Cup Series race was postponed at Talladega Superspeedway was in June 2020. Ryan Blaney won that Monday over Rickey Stenhouse Jr. There was no crowd because of COVID-19 precautions.
The race also was postponed in the fall of 2019. Blaney edged Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin for the win in front of a crowd that appeared much smaller than a typical Talladega Sunday. That was pre-pandemic.
