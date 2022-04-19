NASCAR's 'Melon Man' is ready to smash a watermelon if he wins at Talladega

There are worse ways to be known in the NASCAR Cup Series than the "Melon Man."
That nickname belongs to Ross Chastain, a popular NASCAR driver who promises to smash a watermelon if he wins.
He's won six times in NASCAR's top three levels, including the Truck Series, Xfinity and, most recently, the Cup Series. He won the race in Austin, Texas, in March.
In Victory Lane, he climbed on top of his car, was handed a watermelon and threw it against the pavement, breaking it into several pieces. He finished off his celebration by taking a bite out of one of the pieces.
"I'm an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida," Chastain said recently. "So, it makes sense to us. When I started racing, people didn't know who I was, so it was hard to get sponsorships. We went to the ag industry where they knew us."
Chastain grew up in Alva, Fla., which is just to the east of Fort Myers. That's where his family's watermelon farm is located. He worked on the farm until he was 13, and that's when he got involved in racing.
"My dad got an old truck and let me drive it around a little track at home," he said. "I was just driving around in circles. Probably not going any faster than 20 mph, and I was having so much fun. From then on, I was hooked."
He started on the Truck Series in 2011 and began racing in the Xfinity Series in 2014. He got his first NASCAR win in 2018 at the Xfinity race in Las Vegas, which led to his first watermelon smashing.
He won another Xfinity race in 2019, and that same year, he won three Truck races. In the annual NASCAR poll of fans, Chastain was voted the most popular driver on the Truck series that year — no doubt in part to his fun celebrations after wins.
He began racing full-time in the Cup Series in 2018 and finished 20th in the standing in 2021. He's eighth so far this year, with the one win and five top-five finishes.
Starting out, he got several sponsorships that were watermelon-related, including watermelon.org and the Florida Watermelon Association. The watermelon smashing is paying homage to his family history and his beginnings in the sport.
He carries a watermelon in the hauler to each race. It lasts only about six weeks before it needs to be replaced.
"Everybody on the team knows what it's for — it's not for anything but a win," he said.
There have been times when the watermelon has been left behind accidentally. Chastain said sometimes it's been left in a rental car. Sometimes, somebody will have to make a quick stop at a grocery store to be prepared in case of victory.
He said that once he was leading a race, and during a late caution, he began thinking of how the watermelon was sitting in a rental car, and that if he won, he was going to have to tell someone over the radio how to get to his keys and where in the parking lot his car was. His biggest worry was that it was a white car, among a lot of other white cars in the lot.
Still, he said he's grateful for what watermelon farming has allowed him to do, and it's nice to have a way to recognize that publicly.
"People seem to like it when we smash a watermelon," he said. "We do, too."