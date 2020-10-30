NASCAR: Xfinity Series will come to Talladega twice in 2021

NASCAR's Xfinity Series will race twice at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021, according to a schedule released today.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Talladega on April 24, 2021, and Oct. 2, 2021. The Xfinity Series has raced once a year at Talladega since 1992. The Series had two races at Talladega this year in a schedule revamped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The October race will be part of the Round of 12 in the playoffs.
Both the April and October events will be followed the next day by Cup Series races at Talladega.