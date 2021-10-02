NASCAR Xfinity Series: Darkness wins on surreal day, but so did excited Brandon Brown

TALLADEGA — Ultimately it became a race against rain and darkness, not just two dozen other cars.
Darkness won.
So, too, did a surprise, unknown winner named Brandon Brown, who sent reporters scurrying to Wikipedia to find out exactly who he was, and who saw 12 championship contenders leave Talladega Superspeedway in various stages of bewilderment, disgust and relief.
Twice delayed by red-flag periods to repair damage to the track walls, the Sparks 300 Xfinity race was ended six laps prematurely Saturday evening with Brown having been inches in front of Brandon Jones when the caution flag fell due to another of Talladega’s trademarked calamities, a gnarly wreck on lap 101.
Perhaps a nod to vocabulary enhanced as a communications graduate from Coastal Carolina, Brown called it “such an insane, surreal feeling” to visit Victory Lane at Talladega.
Calling it a “dream come true,” Brown said, “This is everything we hoped and dreamed of. All I ever wanted to do was take the trophy home to Mom and Dad.”
Brown had 113 Xfinity starts to his credit, never finishing better than third. It was his fifth Talladega race, with steady improvement each time, from 15th, to 11th, to ninth, to seventh.
Justin Allgaier ended up third, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jordan Anderson, and defending winner Justin Haley, who rallied nicely after serving a drive-through penalty on the opening lap.
The afternoon carnage was fairly well distributed among the 12 drivers in contention for the Xfinity championship, with the field to be whittled to eight after next week’s race on Charlotte’s roval.
It wasn’t nearly as disastrous as it could have been. Austin Cendric maintained the lead, while Allgaier leaping over A.J. Allmendinger, followed by Daniel Hemric. Allmendiger, an early casualty, fell to fourth into second place. Haley, Jones, Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton are in the top eight, as they were entering Talladega. Burton’s cousin Jeb is only seven points behind in ninth, and that shapes up as the most fascinating facet in Charlotte. Myatt Snider, 22 points below the cutline, Riley Herbst (31 back) and Jeremy Clements (41 back) are in win-or-else positions.
Brown was the second “spoiler” in the playoffs, after another non-contender — Josh Berry — won at Las Vegas last week. He was also the second first-time winner of the day, following Tate Fogleman’s upset in the Camping World truck series event.
By the time John Hunter Nemechek won the first stage, at lap 26, there had already been seven different leaders. The stage ended under caution, after 18-year-old Sam Mayer, in his Talladega debut, got clipped and careened into Allmendinger, who entered the day at No. 2 in the standings. With such force did Allmendinger slam into the wall, the race was red-flagged for briefly to repair damage to the SAFER barrier at turn 3.
Stage 2 was an uneventful blur, dominated by Herbst, though the unknown Blaine Perkins sneaked in to win the stage, marking lap 50 of 113.
Lap 89 brought out the next red-flag stoppage, after Jeb Burton clipped Brett Moffitt, causing a wreck directly involving seven cars, including those of playoff drivers Burton, Snider, Gragson and Jones. At lap 101, in almost the same spot, another cluster of cars — some of the same one, in fact — got mangled as the result of some unsteady three-wide racing.
At this point, darkness was looming. NASCAR officials huddled over the replays like they were the Zapruder film, declaring Brown was in the lead when the caution lights came on. Then, moments later, with no light left, they declared him the victor on still another surreal day at Talladega.